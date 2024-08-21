Full Year 2024 Lottery Corporation Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 21, 2024 / 12:30AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Lottery Corporation results call for the 2023, '24 financial year. Your speakers today will be CEO, Sue van der Merwe; and Chief Financial Officer, Adam Newman. Following the presentation, we'll open the line for questions. I will now hand you to Sue.



Sue Van Der Merwe - Lottery Corporation Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Thank you, and good morning, all, and thanks for joining us. I'm exceptionally pleased to present a record result for the Lottery Corporation for FY24, a very successful year for our game portfolio, with revenue up 13.8% to just under $4 billion.



Active registered customer numbers up to 4.75 million. That's an uplift of 500,000 and growth across both digital and retail channels. We're delivering on our plan. We are actively managing the business, and we are seeing the results.



The FY24 result is a great example of our portfolio strategy, delivering with $771 million additional value in jackpot offers versus the prior period. We delivered a 26.7% increase in