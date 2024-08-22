Workday Inc (WDAY) Q2 2025 Earnings: Revenue Surpasses Estimates at $2.085 Billion, GAAP EPS at $0.49

Workday Reports 16.7% Revenue Growth and Improved Operating Margins

Summary
  • Revenue: $2.085 billion, up 16.7% year-over-year, surpassing estimates of $2.071 billion.
  • Subscription Revenue: $1.903 billion, an increase of 17.2% from the same period last year.
  • GAAP EPS: $0.49, compared to $0.30 in the second quarter of fiscal 2023.
  • Operating Income: $111 million, or 5.3% of revenues, compared to $36 million, or 2.0% of revenues, in the same period last year.
  • Free Cash Flow: $516 million, up from $360 million in the prior year.
  • 12-Month Subscription Revenue Backlog: $6.80 billion, up 16.1% year-over-year.
  • Share Repurchase: Approximately 1.4 million shares of Class A common stock repurchased for $309 million.
On August 22, 2024, Workday Inc (WDAY, Financial) released its 8-K filing for the fiscal 2025 second quarter ended July 31, 2024. Workday, a leading provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM), financial management, and business planning solutions, reported significant growth in both revenue and operating income.

Fiscal Q2 2025 Performance Overview

Workday Inc (WDAY, Financial) reported total revenues of $2.085 billion for the fiscal second quarter, marking a 16.7% increase from the same period last year. Subscription revenues, a key metric for the company, grew by 17.2% year-over-year to $1.903 billion. These figures surpassed analyst estimates, which projected revenues of $2.071 billion.

1826718808660930560.png

Key Financial Achievements

Operating income for the quarter was $111 million, or 5.3% of revenues, compared to $36 million, or 2.0% of revenues, in the same period last year. On a non-GAAP basis, operating income was $518 million, or 24.9% of revenues, up from $421 million, or 23.6% of revenues, in the prior year. This improvement in operating margins is a positive indicator of the company's operational efficiency.

Diluted net income per share was $0.49, compared to $0.30 in the second quarter of fiscal 2024. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $1.75, exceeding the analyst estimate of $1.43.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Workday's balance sheet remains robust with cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaling $7.37 billion as of July 31, 2024. Operating cash flows were $571 million, up from $425 million in the prior year, while free cash flows increased to $516 million from $360 million.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2024
Total Revenues $2.085 billion $1.787 billion
Subscription Revenues $1.903 billion $1.624 billion
Operating Income $111 million $36 million
Non-GAAP Operating Income $518 million $421 million
Diluted Net Income per Share $0.49 $0.30
Non-GAAP Diluted Net Income per Share $1.75 $1.43

Commentary and Strategic Initiatives

"Workday delivered a solid quarter of growth and operating margin expansion, as businesses of all sizes and industries around the world increasingly turn to Workday as their trusted partner in navigating the future of work," said Carl Eschenbach, CEO, Workday.
"Our second quarter performance was ahead of our expectations across our key financial metrics," said Zane Rowe, CFO, Workday.

Recent Highlights and Strategic Moves

Workday joined the Fortune 500 list for the first time, reflecting its growing market presence. The company also announced several strategic partnerships and innovations, including new AI services and global payroll solutions. Additionally, Workday repurchased approximately 1.4 million shares of Class A common stock for $309 million as part of its share repurchase program.

Analysis and Outlook

Workday's strong financial performance in Q2 2025, characterized by robust revenue growth and improved operating margins, underscores its competitive position in the cloud-based software market. The company's focus on AI innovation and strategic partnerships is likely to drive future growth. However, investors should monitor macroeconomic conditions and competitive pressures that could impact future performance.

