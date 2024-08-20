BICO Group AB (CLLKF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Navigating a Volatile Market with Strategic Adjustments

Despite a challenging quarter, BICO Group AB (CLLKF) shows resilience with improved gross margins and strategic management changes.

Author's Avatar
Summary
  • Revenue: SEK534 million.
  • Organic Growth: Negative 2%.
  • Adjusted EBITDA: SEK46 million (9% margin).
  • EBITDA: SEK36 million (7% margin).
  • Gross Margin: 52%.
  • Net Loss: Negative SEK79 million.
  • Cash Flow from Operating Activities: Negative SEK51 million.
  • Cash Reserves: SEK688 million.
  • Net Working Capital: SEK519 million.
  • Bioprinting Net Sales: SEK156 million (Negative 12% organic growth, 15% adjusted EBITDA margin).
  • Biosciences Net Sales: SEK280 million (7% organic growth, 8% adjusted EBITDA margin).
  • Bioautomation Net Sales: SEK99 million (Negative 6% organic growth, 18% adjusted EBITDA margin).
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 20, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • BICO Group AB (CLLKF, Financial) delivered stable sales levels in a volatile market environment, with sales of SEK534 million.
  • All business areas were profitable in Q2, reporting a total adjusted EBITDA of SEK46 million, generating a margin of 9%.
  • The gross margin for the quarter improved to 52% compared to 46% in the same quarter last year.
  • The company has made strategic additions to the executive management team, including a new Chief HR Officer and Chief Commercial Officer.
  • BICO Group AB (CLLKF) has successfully implemented actions to improve working capital, resulting in levels now in line with industry peers.

Negative Points

  • Organic growth was negative 2%, indicating a decline in underlying business performance.
  • The net loss for the quarter amounted to negative SEK79 million.
  • Sales in Asia, particularly China, experienced a significant drop due to lower demand.
  • Cash flow from operating activities was negative SEK51 million, with a total cash flow of negative SEK101 million for the quarter.
  • Bioprinting segment reported weaker sales with an organic growth of negative 12%.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you comment on the trends you are seeing in the market and customer activity, especially regarding CapEx for instrumentation?
A: We continue to see hesitance in capital equipment investments, particularly in academia and the diagnostic sector. However, companies focused on consumables or lab automation are performing better. Sales in North America and Europe remain stable, while Asia, especially China, is experiencing a slower market.

Q: Do you expect to deliver organic growth above 1% in the second half of the year?
A: We do not provide financial guidance, so it's difficult to comment on specific growth expectations.

Q: Can you confirm that CELLINK and Scienion had a negative impact on growth and earnings in the quarter? When should we expect positive earnings from these subsidiaries?
A: Both CELLINK and Scienion were loss-making in the quarter and the first half of 2024. We will not provide specific guidance on when they will become profitable.

Q: Could you elaborate on the negative net working capital development and when we should expect significant improvement in free cash flow?
A: We have reached stable levels in our working capital of around 20%-25%. Improvements in working capital were mainly achieved by the end of 2023. We continue to work on further improvements, but major changes have already been implemented.

Q: How many companies within the group are currently loss-making?
A: We will not provide specific details on the number of loss-making companies. However, we have mentioned CELLINK and Scienion as having profitability issues.

Q: Are there any big deliveries expected in the second half of the year for the Biosciences segment?
A: Q1 had an exceptional delivery related to a $28 million project. Q2 did not have a similar impact, but we expect the lab automation business to continue trending positively, though not at the same level as Q1.

Q: How reassured are you about refinancing your convertible debt in 2025?
A: We are confident in our ability to refinance the convertible bond. We are exploring all options, including credit facilities related to working capital.

Q: Are there any plans for divesting companies that are not performing well?
A: There have been no decisions on divesting any companies within the group. We are focusing on restructuring and improving collaboration between companies.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.