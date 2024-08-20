On August 20, 2024, Ping Fu, Director at Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV, Financial), sold 1,701 shares of the company. The transaction was executed at a price of $96.56 per share, as detailed in the SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 15,128 shares of Live Nation Entertainment Inc.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc operates as a live entertainment company. The company's businesses span concert promotion and venue operations, sponsorship, ticketing solutions, and artist management. It is known for enhancing live experiences for audiences worldwide.

Over the past year, Ping Fu has sold a total of 3,201 shares of the company and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction continues a trend observed over the past year at Live Nation Entertainment Inc, where there have been six insider sells and no insider buys.

The stock of Live Nation Entertainment Inc was trading at $96.56 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $22.27 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 93.17, which is higher than the industry median of 17.555.

According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $115.43, suggesting that Live Nation Entertainment Inc is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.84.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples such as the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted by a GuruFocus factor which considers past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from analysts.

This sale by the insider might be of interest to investors tracking insider behaviors and evaluating the stock's valuation metrics in relation to its current trading price.

