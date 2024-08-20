On August 20, 2024, Crain Timothy Price II, Senior Vice President and Chief Growth Officer, as well as a 10% owner of Intuitive Machines Inc (LUNR, Financial), sold 401,945 shares of the company. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 362,810 shares of Intuitive Machines Inc. The sale was documented in a recent SEC Filing.

Intuitive Machines Inc operates in the aerospace sector, focusing on providing autonomous systems for space, air, and sea. The company's expertise lies in developing technologies that facilitate cost-effective access to space and enable deep space missions.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 801,945 shares and has not made any purchases. This recent transaction is part of a broader trend observed at Intuitive Machines Inc, where there have been 11 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Intuitive Machines Inc were trading at $5.26 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $334.755 million.

This insider sale might interest investors who track insider behaviors as indicators of a company's future performance. For more detailed valuation metrics of Intuitive Machines Inc, such as GF Value, price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, investors can visit the respective links.

