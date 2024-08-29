Bernard Horn's Strategic Embrace of Barry Callebaut AG in Q2 2024

Insight into Polaris Global Value Fund's Latest Portfolio Adjustments

Bernard Horn (Trades, Portfolio), a seasoned investment manager since the early 1980s, leads the Polaris Global Value Fund (PGVFX), renowned for its long-standing global and international investment track record. Based in Boston, the fund is managed by a team with over 150 years of collective industry experience. Polaris aims to deliver above-average returns by investing in undervalued companies with strong sustainable free cash flow or undervalued assets, capitalizing on global market inefficiencies caused by investor behavior.

Summary of New Buys

In the second quarter of 2024, Bernard Horn (Trades, Portfolio) made a notable new addition to the Polaris portfolio:

  • Barry Callebaut AG (XSWX:BARN, Financial) was the significant new entry with 2,953 shares, representing 1.15% of the portfolio and a total value of CHF 4.81 million.

Key Position Increases

Bernard Horn (Trades, Portfolio) strategically increased his stakes in several companies during this period:

  • United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR, Financial) saw an addition of 3,700 shares, bringing the total to 23,000 shares. This adjustment increased the share count by 19.17% and had a 0.28% impact on the current portfolio, valuing at $7,326,650.
  • Inchcape PLC (LSE:INCH, Financial) also experienced a boost with an additional 9,091 shares, bringing the total to 292,716. This adjustment represents a 3.21% increase in share count, with a total value of £2,752,960.

Summary of Sold Out Positions

Bernard Horn (Trades, Portfolio) also made decisive exits from certain investments:

  • LG Uplus Corp (XKRX:032640, Financial) was completely sold out of the portfolio, with all 237,515 shares liquidated, impacting the portfolio by -0.42%.
  • Weichai Power Co Ltd (HKSE:02338, Financial) saw all 908,000 shares sold, resulting in a -0.41% portfolio impact.

Portfolio Overview

As of the second quarter of 2024, Bernard Horn (Trades, Portfolio)'s portfolio comprised 94 stocks. The top holdings included 2.24% in SK Hynix Inc (XKRX:000660, Financial), 1.81% in Microsoft Corp (MSFT, Financial), 1.75% in United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR, Financial), 1.71% in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc (ALSN, Financial), and 1.69% in Williams Companies Inc (WMB, Financial). The investments span across all 11 industries, including Financial Services, Consumer Cyclical, Technology, Healthcare, Industrials, Basic Materials, Energy, Consumer Defensive, Communication Services, Utilities, and Real Estate.

