Q1 2025 Power Mech Projects Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 20, 2024 / 10:00AM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, good day, and welcome to Power Mech Projects Limited Q1 FY25 Earnings Conference Call hosted by Nirmal Bang Equities Private Limited. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference is being recorded. I now hand the conference over to Ms. Natasha Jain from Nirmal Bang Equities. Thank you, and over to you, ma'am.



Natasha Jain - Nirmal Bang Equities Private Limited - Investor Relations



Thank you, and good afternoon to all participants. Nirmal Bang Institutional Equities welcomes all of you to the first-quarter FY25 earnings conference call for Power Mech Projects Limited. From the management today, we have Mr. S.K. Ramaiah, Director, Business Development; Mr. Rohit Sajja, President, Business Development and Operations; and Mr. N. Aravind, Chief Financial Officer. I now hand over the call to the management for their opening remarks, post which we shall open the floor for Q&A. Thank you, and over to you, sir.



Nani Aravind - Power Mech Projects Ltd - Chief Financial Officer



Thank you,