Half Year 2024 Atlantic Sapphire ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 20, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Gunnar Aasbo-Skinderhaug Atlantic Sapphire ASA-CFO



Good morning, America. Good afternoon, Europe. Good evening, Asia. Welcome to the Atlantic Sapphire first half 2024 Report. My name is Gunnar Skinderhaug. I'm the CFO of the company. Together with me, I have Pedro Courard, who's the CEO of the company. Pedro will start with an operational update. I will continue with a financial update and then Pedro will finish off with some closing remarks.



So, Pedro, over to you.



Pedro Courard - Atlantic Sapphire ASA - Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, Gunnar. Hello, everybody. As mentioned by Gunnar, I will start making the operational update and then I will give the word to my colleague.



Okay. Moving to the company highlights. Main highlights are as follows. Starting by the normal statement said in previous presentations, the combination of our permits and licenses together with the closeness to a huge market should give the company all the competitive advantages required to become a unique supplier in the United States.



