Aug 21, 2024 / 09:30AM GMT
Presentation
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Silvan Silvan
Implenia AG - Chief Communications Officer
* Andre Wyss
Implenia AG - Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Group Executive Board
* Stefan Baumgaertner
Implenia AG - Chief Financial Officer, Member of the Group Executive Board
* Jens Vollmar
Implenia AG - Member of the Executive Board, Head Division Buildings, Country President Switzerland
* Marc BrÃ¼lhart
Implenia AG - Head Region Northwest, Buildings
=====================
Conference Call Participants
=====================
* Martin Huser
ZÃ¼rcher Kantonalbank - Analyst
* Dominic Field
Neue Zuercher Zeitung - Analyst
* Olga Friesh
ZÃ¼rcher Kantonalbank - Analyst
* Marc Polsofa
Morgan - Analyst
=====================
Silvan Silvan - Implenia AG - Chief Communications Officer
Hello and welcome to the analyst and media conference
Half Year 2024 Implenia AG Earnings Presentation Transcript
