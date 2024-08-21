Full Year 2024 Imdex Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 21, 2024 / 02:00AM GMT

Paul House - Imdex Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director



Thank you, Darcy. Welcome, everyone, to IMDEX's 2024 full-year results presentation. Iâm delighted to be joined by Paul Evans, our CFO, Linda Lim, our incoming CFO and current Global Head of Finance, and Kym Clements, who heads up our Investor Relations.



Throughout this call I will be referring to the investor presentation slides that have been released on the ASX this morning.



Slide 3 highlights our purpose. IMDEX is a leading global mining-tech company, distinguishing itself from the broader mining services sector in the following ways. We prioritize technical leadership as a key pillar of our growth strategy. We achieve this through consistent, disciplined investment in R&D. Our business model is characterized by being neither capital-intensive nor labor-intensive.



We are truly global, with minimal contract, commodity, and geographic risks in our business models. And finally, we develop integrated solutions that collectively build a high-quality revenue base with resilient EBITDA margins. These strengths