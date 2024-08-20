On August 20, 2024, Jennifer Newstead, Chief Legal Officer of Meta Platforms Inc (META, Financial), sold 905 shares of the company at a price of $528.38 per share. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 40,532 shares of Meta Platforms Inc.

Meta Platforms Inc, formerly known as Facebook, operates as a social media conglomerate, including platforms such as Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp among others. The company focuses on connecting people through technology and has expanded its business to include virtual reality and advertisements.

Over the past year, Jennifer Newstead has sold a total of 35,869 shares of Meta Platforms Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 273 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

As of the latest trading session, Meta Platforms Inc (META, Financial) had a market cap of approximately $1,346.12 billion. The stock's price-earnings ratio stood at 27.15, which is above the industry median of 20.09. This indicates a higher valuation compared to its peers.

The GF Value, an intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, is set at $380.27 for Meta Platforms Inc, suggesting that the stock is significantly overvalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.39.

This valuation is based on historical trading multiples like the price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for expected business performance.

The insider's recent transaction could provide investors with insights into the current valuation and future expectations of the company, amidst its ongoing developments and market positioning.

