On August 20, 2024, Aidan Viggiano, Chief Financial Officer of Twilio Inc (TWLO, Financial), sold 1,931 shares of the company at a price of $61.67 per share. The transaction was documented in a recent SEC Filing. Following this sale, the insider now owns 184,570 shares of Twilio Inc.

Twilio Inc (TWLO, Financial) is a cloud communications platform, providing a suite of communication APIs (application programming interfaces) that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

Over the past year, Aidan Viggiano has sold a total of 82,429 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. This recent sale is part of a broader trend observed within the company, where there have been 44 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Twilio Inc were trading at $61.67 on the day of the sale, giving the company a market cap of approximately $9.46 billion. According to the GF Value, the intrinsic value of the stock is estimated at $75.54, suggesting that Twilio Inc is modestly undervalued with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.82.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, adjusted for the company's past performance and expected future business outcomes.

This insider sale might interest investors tracking insider behaviors as an indicator of confidence levels regarding the company's current valuation and future prospects.

