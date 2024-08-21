On August 21, 2024, Director J Singleton sold 5,700 shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX, Financial) as reported in a recent SEC Filing. Following this transaction, the insider now owns 9,500 shares of the company.

Viking Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. The company's lead clinical program, VK5211, is in development for the treatment of patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery.

According to the filing, the shares were sold at a price of $69.72, valuing the transaction at approximately $397,404. This sale is part of a broader trend observed over the past year, where the insider has sold a total of 42,486 shares and made no purchases.

The broader insider transaction history for Viking Therapeutics Inc shows a pattern of selling activities, with 17 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year. This could be of interest to investors looking for patterns in insider behaviors.

Shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc were trading at $69.72 on the day of the transaction, giving the company a market cap of approximately $7.13 billion. The company's valuation metrics, such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, are also accessible for further insights.

The following insider trend image provides a visual representation of the recent insider transactions:

For more detailed valuation, investors might consider looking at the GF Value of Viking Therapeutics Inc to assess whether the stock is currently undervalued or overvalued.

