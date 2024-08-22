Aug 22, 2024 / NTS GMT
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Yuan Siong Lee
AIA Group Ltd - President, Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
* Garth Jones
AIA Group Ltd - Group Chief Financial Officer
=====================
Yuan Siong Lee - AIA Group Ltd - President, Group Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director
Good morning from Hong Kong, and welcome to AIA's 2024 interim results presentation. We have delivered excellent financial results with double-digit growth across our key operating financial metrics for new business, earnings, and cash generation.
VONB grew 25% to a record $2.5 billion in the first half, driving a substantial uplift in operating return on EV to 16.5%. AIA's ability to deliver successive layers of profitable new business has accelerated growth in earnings and cash generation with both OPAT and UFSG up by 10% per share. Higher earnings and proactive capital management supported an increase in operating ROE to 15.3%.
Our
Half Year 2024 AIA Group Ltd Earnings Presentation (Pre-Recorded) Transcript
Aug 22, 2024 / NTS GMT
