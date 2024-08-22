Full Year 2024 IPH Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2024 / 12:30AM GMT

Andrew Blattman - IPH Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Thank you. Good morning, and welcome to the IPH results presentation for the year ended 30 June 2024. My name is Andrew Blattman. I I'm the CEO and Managing Director of IPH. With me today is John Wadley, our Group CFO.



Thank you all for joining us for today's presentation and for your continuing interest in IPH. Before commencing the formal presentation I wanted with knowledge and welcome a new Canadian team members who joined our expanded group at IPH through our acquisitions have brought out maybe and (inaudible) completed in FY24.



I also extend a very warm welcome to employees at Persimmon power, who we anticipate will be joining us next month following today's announcement. In the short time, we have built the market-leading IP business in Canada, and we welcome the contribution of our newly acquired businesses to the group. Importantly, let me also thank the broader IPH team for the contribution to ourselves during the year.



Now, as you can imagine, we have a fair bit to get us