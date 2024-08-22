Full Year 2024 Pointsbet Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2024 / 12:30AM GMT

Sam Swanell - Pointsbet Holdings Ltd - Group Chief Executive Officer, Co-Founder, Managing Director, Executive Director



Good morning. Thank you for joining this call to present the PointsBet Holdings Limited full-year FY24 results. This is Sam Swanell, Group CEO, and I'm joined today by our Group CFO, Alister Lui.



Today, we will talk to our investor presentation, which was lodged with the ASX this morning, together with our full-year financial report. Before we begin, please note the safe harbor statement in the presentation and that all figures are in Australian dollar unless otherwise stated.



Turning to slide 4. The key event during the year was the completion of the sale of the US business to Fanatics Betting and Gaming for a headline purchase price of USD225 million. Despite the strategic success of building a valuable asset in the US, the cost of operating in a state-by-state environment, together with the requirement to build significant scale to compete against well-capitalized operators meant that a sale delivered the most attractive risk-adjusted value outcome for shareholders.