Full Year 2024 Regis Resources Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2024 / 01:00AM GMT

Jim Beyer - Regis Resources Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Thanks, Ryan, and thanks, everybody, for joining us. Good morning. I would point out that we have released our results. There is a Word document along with the PowerPoint slide that we will be referring to so that you can keep up.



So thanks for joining us on the FY24 results. In the room with me, I'm joined by our CFO, Anthony Rechichi; our Chief Operating Officer, Michael Holmes; and our Head of Investor Relations and External Affairs, Jeff Sansom.



Pardon me. I'll also point out our release yesterday afternoon that's related to the immediate impacts of Minister Plibersek's declaration of a Section 10 over the McPhillamys Project. I'll touch on this briefly now as there are implications of this decision that have been reflected in our accounts.



But firstly, I'd note we continue to assess all legal options available to respond to this decision, and we'll be chasing every one of these. As I've said before, Minister Minister Plibersek's decision did take us by surprise, and it has