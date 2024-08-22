Aug 22, 2024 / 01:00AM GMT
Ross Lees - Growthpoint Properties Australia Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director
Good afternoon, and welcome to the 2024 full year financial results for Growthpoint Properties Australia. My name is Ross Lees, CEO and Managing Director of the Group.
Before we start the formalities, we would like to acknowledge the traditional custodians of country throughout Australia and recognize their continuing connection to land, water, and community. We pay our respects to elders past and present, and extend that respect to First Nations people.
Presenting alongside me this afternoon are Michael Green, Chief Investment Officer, and Dion Andrews, Chief Financial Officer. Also present in the room for Q&A, Jacquee Jovanovski, our Chief Operating Officer; Sam Sproats, our Head of Funds Management; and Luke Maffei, our Investor Relations Manager.
I'll start this afternoon with a brief introduction and summary. Dion will give a more detailed review of our financials. Michael will then provide an update on our property portfolio, and I will conclude with an overview of the funds
Full Year 2024 Growthpoint Properties Australia Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 22, 2024 / 01:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...