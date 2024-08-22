Aug 22, 2024 / 01:00AM GMT

Ross Lees - Growthpoint Properties Australia Ltd - Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director



Good afternoon, and welcome to the 2024 full year financial results for Growthpoint Properties Australia. My name is Ross Lees, CEO and Managing Director of the Group.



Before we start the formalities, we would like to acknowledge the traditional custodians of country throughout Australia and recognize their continuing connection to land, water, and community. We pay our respects to elders past and present, and extend that respect to First Nations people.



Presenting alongside me this afternoon are Michael Green, Chief Investment Officer, and Dion Andrews, Chief Financial Officer. Also present in the room for Q&A, Jacquee Jovanovski, our Chief Operating Officer; Sam Sproats, our Head of Funds Management; and Luke Maffei, our Investor Relations Manager.



I'll start this afternoon with a brief introduction and summary. Dion will give a more detailed review of our financials. Michael will then provide an update on our property portfolio, and I will conclude with an overview of the funds