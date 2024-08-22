Half Year 2024 MA Financial Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2024 / 01:00AM GMT

Julian Biggins - MA Financial Group Ltd - Joint Chief Executive Officer, Managing Director, Executive Director



Good morning, and thank you for joining MA Financial Group's first-half FY24 results presentation. My name is Julian Biggins, and I'm sitting here with my fellow Co-CEO, Chris Wyke. We also have Giles Boddy, our Chief Financial Officer in the room; and Michael Leonard, our Director of Investor Relations. I'm pleased to provide you with an update on how we performed in the first half and our outlook for the future.



Let's start on slide 6 on key themes. Overall, we are pleased with the result as the business performed in line with our expectations in an uncertain and cautious environment. We're pleased to report record gross and net inflows, underpinned by our rapidly expanding domestic distribution channel. We've also delivered an increasing recurring revenue over the period as asset management and Finsure, both grew their recurring revenue streams over the half. This builds a strong foundation for the future.



Both Finsure and MA Money continued to experience significant growth,