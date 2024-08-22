Full Year 2024 Environmental Group Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2024 / 01:30AM GMT

Jason Dixon - Environmental Group Ltd - Chief Executive Officer



Hi, everyone. Welcome to the FY24 results presentation for the Environmental Group. It's always a pleasure to get up here with such good results and be able to speak to investors about how it's gone. So just quickly for those of you who don't know the company as well, we made up of three larger operating divisions, EGL Baltec, Energy, and Clean Air, which I'll take you through and then add to organic growth areas of Water and Waste that will come to those when I talk to operations.



Pleasure to talk to you about our results for this year. So revenue up by nearly 19% in the prior comparable period, up to $98.3 million are they nice to crack the 100s, but that's right. We'll do it next year, normalised EBITDA up by 51.7% to $10.1 million d. EBITDA margins increasing very strongly from 8.1% to 10.3%, obviously, driving that earnings growth higher than the revenue growth, which is great to see. We got that operating leverage through the business.



Again, very strong guidance for next year to increase approximately 25% on this