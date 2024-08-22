Full Year 2024 Insignia Financial Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2024 / 01:30AM GMT

Operator



Good day, and thank you for standing by, and welcome to Insignia Financial's full-year 2024 results conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, General Manager of Market, Andrew Ehlich. Please go ahead.



Andrew Ehlich - Insignia Financial Ltd - General Manager - Capital Markets



Thank you. Good morning, everyone. Welcome to Insignia Financial's FY24 results announcement for the 12 months ended June 30, 2024. My name is Andrew Ehlich, General Manager of Capital Markets.



I want to begin this morning by acknowledging the traditional custodians of the lands on which we meet. In the spirit of reconciliation, Insignia Financial acknowledges the traditional custodians of country throughout Australia and their connections to land, sea, and community. We pay our respects to elders, past, and present and extend that respect to all Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander peoples today.



Presenting today we have Scott Hartley, Chief