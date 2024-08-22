Q2 2024 B2 Impact ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT

Rasmus Hansson - B2 Impact ASA - Head of Commercial Strategy and Investor Relations



Good morning, everyone. Welcome to B2 Impacts Q2 presentation. My name is Rasmus Hansson, Head of IR. I'm here with Erik Johnsen, our CEO, and André Adolfsen, our CFO.



Erik Johnsen - B2 Impact ASA - Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, Rasmus, and good morning to everybody listening in and welcome to Q2 presentation for B2 Impact. I'm Erik Johnsen, as [Vice President] with me also Andre will take you through the financial statements later.



We had another good quarter in B2 second quarter this year. Our unsecured collections were once again solid in the quarter with collection 11% above our forecasted curve and secure recoveries also performed above our