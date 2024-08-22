Q2 2024 B2 Impact ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Author's Avatar
Click here to view more STU:B28 transcripts

Aug 22, 2024 / 06:30AM GMT
Rasmus Hansson - B2 Impact ASA - Head of Commercial Strategy and Investor Relations

Good morning, everyone. Welcome to B2 Impacts Q2 presentation. My name is Rasmus Hansson, Head of IR. I'm here with Erik Johnsen, our CEO, and AndrÃ© Adolfsen, our CFO. I just want to remind you that you can now ask questions live by using the second link in the invitation and also in today's press release. Again, if you want to ask questions live, use this second link. You can also ask questions in the chat by using the first link. And with that, I'll leave the word to you, Erik.

Erik Johnsen - B2 Impact ASA - Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Rasmus, and good morning to everybody listening in and welcome to Q2 presentation for B2 Impact. I'm Erik Johnsen, as [Vice President] with me also Andre will take you through the financial statements later.

We had another good quarter in B2 second quarter this year. Our unsecured collections were once again solid in the quarter with collection 11% above our forecasted curve and secure recoveries also performed above our

Already have an account? Log in
Get the full story
Start 7-Day Free Trial
Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
30-Year Financial on one screen
All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
Customizable Stock Dashboard
Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
All data downloadable
Quick customer support
And much more...
30-Day 100% money back guarantee
You are not charged until the trial ends. Subscription fee may be tax deductible.
Excellent
4.6 out of 5 Trustpilot
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.