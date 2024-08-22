Q2 2024 Panoro Energy ASA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

John Hamilton - Panoro Energy ASA - Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for participating. Greetings from Oslo. This is John Hamilton, Chief Executive of Panoro. And I'm joined this morning by my colleague Qazi Qadeer, our CFO; and Richard Morton, our Technical Director. As usual, I'll take you through the presentation of our first-half results and some operational updates, and we will open up for some questions as well towards the end, if there are any.



As a reminder, today's conference call contains certain statements that are, or may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, which include all statements other than statements of historical fact. Forward-looking statements involve making certain assumptions based on the company's experience and perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future development, and other factors that we believe are appropriate under the circumstances.



Although we believe the expectations reflected in these forward looking statements are reasonable, actual events or results may differ materially from those