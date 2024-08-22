Half Year 2024 Napatech A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Lars Boilesen - Napatech A/S-Chief Executive Officer



Good morning. I'm Lars Boilesen, CEO of Napatech. I'm pleased to welcome you all to Napatech's presentation for the first half of 2024. Joining me today is our Chief Financial Officer, Heine Thorsgaard. Our half year report was released earlier this morning on the Oslo Stock Exchange and is also available on the Napatech website. For your information, a recording of this webcast will be available later today.



Please note that this presentation contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Our actual results may differ from those discussed in forward-looking statements.



Today's agenda will cover four main areas. First, we will provide a status on the first half of 2024, with focus on the major news items that show promising signs of progress by Napatech towards achieving our goal to transform our business. Next, we will provide a business outlook that shares information about the opportunity ahead of Napatech. We will then provide information on the second quarter