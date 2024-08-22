Half Year 2024 Herantis Pharma Oyj Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2024 / 07:00AM GMT

Antti Vuolanto - Herantis Pharma Oyj - Chief Executive Officer



Good morning. My name is Antti Vuolanto, I'm the CEO of Herantis Pharma and welcome to the first half report webinar for Herantis Pharma. So first, the necessary forward-looking statements. And let's go then into the company update, followed by the first half report highlights.



So Herantis Pharma, we are a clinical-stage public company and we develop disease-modifying therapies for Parkinsonâs disease and other neurodegenerative diseases. And our lead asset is HER-096 that is a peptide that mimics a CDNF protein and seed enough protein has been earlier shown to break the cycle of Parkinson's disease pathogenesis.



And we have last year completed the Phase 1a clinical study with HER-096 demonstrating brain penetration and good safety profile after subcutaneous administration. What is very specific for Herantis and HER-096 is that we actually have signs of efficacy already in clinical settings with the mother molecule as we call it, the CDNF in Phase 1 clinical study with fairly advanced Parkinson's patients.



And this