Half Year 2024 Aegon Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Lard Friese - Aegon Ltd - Chairman of the Executive and Management Board, Chief Executive Officer



Thank you, Yves, and good day, everyone. Thanks for being on the call. As we go through the highlights of the past six months, I would like to take a step back and place the results in the context of the implementation of our strategy. Our strategies to grow our strategic assets as well as our positions in other core markets and to risk, manage and shrink our