Q2 2024 Instalco AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2024 / 07:30AM GMT

Robin Boheman - Instalco AB - President, Chief Executive Officer



Hello, everyone, and welcome to this presentation of Instalco's report for the second quarter of 2024. My name is Robin Boheman, CEO of Instalco. And with me today, I have our CFO, Christina Kassberg.



I think you all know this slide by now, but to give a quick recap, Instalco is one of the leading installation groups in the market of Sweden, Norway, and Finland. As you all know, we operate in a very decentralized module, but with strict control mechanisms. In total, we have over 6,200 employees working every day to help facilitate the green transformation.



Demand for our services that we offer is supported by several strong underlying market drivers and all of obviously, green transformation being one of them. When looking at these figures of for rolling 12 months, we clearly report a stable development of sales of above SEK14 billion, and order backlog reaching above SEK9 billion.



We have an EBITA of SEK1,051 million and contributing to an EBITA margin of 7.4%. Solid cash flow of SEK907 million and the number of