Half Year 2024 Costain Group PLC Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Alex Vaughan - Costain Group PLC - Chief Executive Officer



Good morning, and welcome to Costain's 2024 half year results presentation. Thanks for taking the time to be with us. And I'm Alex Vaughan, Chief Executive Officer of Costain, and I'm going to take you through the headlines and then a bit of an operational overview. And then Helen Willis, our Chief Financial Officer, is going to take you through and give you the real meat of the financial results that we've announced this morning.



And then I'll come back and I'll give you a bit of a strategic update on the business and the outlook. But we've got for the business as a result of the very clear strategy and our purposeful focus and we built real momentum right across our business and firstly, I'm incredibly proud of the whole Costain team and the really strong set of results that they've delivered this morning and that we've been able to announce this morning.



We've delivered strong growth in our operating profits, and we've now got a really financially robust position and we're capitalizing on the opportunities that are in our