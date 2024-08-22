Q2 2024 Columbus A/S Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

Soren Knudsen - Columbus A/S-President - Chief Executive Officer, Member of the Executive Board



Good afternoon, everyone. Thank you for joining today's webcast. Yeah, as the operator just said, my name is SÃ¸ren Krogh Knudsen, and I'm the CEO and President of Columbus, and I'm accompanied by Brian Iversen, our Group CFO.



And at today's call, I will be covering the financial and operational highlights for Q2 first, then Brian will cover the financial performance for Q2 and in a little bit more detail and guidance for the rest of the year and for the full year. We will then end the presentation with a short Q&A session.



So let's go to slide 4 to begin the presentation. The financial highlights for the second quarter of 2024. So Columbus delivered a 9% growth this quarter, that amounts to DKK427 million. And the growth is primarily driven by a very robust performance in the majority of the business. And in particular, we see strong performance from our Cloud ERP business lines, the ones that we call Dynamics and M3, which combined make up