Q2 2024 iQIYI Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2024 / 11:00AM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the iQIYI second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand over the conference to Ms. Cheng Yu, IR Director of the company. Please go ahead.



Chang Yu - iQIYI Inc - Investor Relations



Thank you, operator. Hello everyone and thank you for joining iQIYI's second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. The company's results were released earlier today and are available on the Company's Investor Relations website at ir.iqiyi.com.



On the call today are Mr. Yu Gong, our Founder, Director, and CEO; Mr. Jun Wang, our CFO; Mr. Xiaohui Wang, our CCO, Chief Content Officer; Mr. Youqiao Duan, Senior Vice President of our membership business, and Mr. Xianghua Yang, Senior Vice President of movies and overseas business.



Mr. Gong will give a brief overview of the company's business operations and highlights, followed by Jun, who will go through the financials. After the prepared remarks, the management team will participate in the Q&A session.



Before we