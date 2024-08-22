Q2 2024 Medivir AB Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Jens Lindberg - Medivir AB - Chief Executive Officer



Thank you very much and a warm welcome, everyone to the quarter two results webcast here at Medivir. I hope everyone has had a great summer as we sort of kick off again, after a warm and long summer vacation.



Here at Medivir of you, we closed out quarter two sort of at the beginning of the summer on a very high note when we presented sort of a strong data set for the first structure, Lenvima combination at ESMO GI Congress in Munich, and we will come back to that and share a bit more details today in terms of the data presented. And how we are now working forward with the Fostrox development program.



So important information which you will find as you access the presentation on the website. As mentioned in quarter two we were able to share a very exciting data set at ESMO GI, where we can see or could see for the Fostrox Lenvima combination, a superior efficacy compared with what has been shown in previous published studies in the second-line liver cancer space.



Equally important, we could confirm in that data set, and