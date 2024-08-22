Aug 22, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
Rolf Sorensen - Bavarian Nordic A/S-VP - IR
Welcome, everyone, to this first half or Q2 update from Bavarian Nordic.
Q2 was full of news flow, and we are still in a very eventful period. And to do this presentation, we still have the A team, Paul Chaplin and Henrik Juuel, President and CEO, and Executive Vice President and CFO, to do the presentation and to do Q&A afterwards.
So before we start doing that, just go through the forward-looking statements. This announcement includes forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside our control, but could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning our plans, objectives, goals, future events, performance and other information that is not historical information.
We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date made, except as required by law.
So
Half Year 2024 Bavarian Nordic A/S Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 22, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...