Q2 2024 Baidu Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT

Juan Lin - Baidu Inc - Director of IR



Hello, everyone, and welcome to Baidu's second quarter 2024 earnings conference call. Baidu's earnings release was distributed earlier today, and you can find a copy on our website as well as our Newswire services. On the call today, we have Robin Li, our Co-Founder and CEO, Robin Li, our CFO; and Dou Shen, our EVP in charge of Baidu AI Cloud Group APG.



