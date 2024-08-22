Aug 22, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning. My name is Paul, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Viking's second-quarter 2024 earnings conference call. As a reminder, this call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the program to your host for today's conference, Vice President of Investor Relations, Carola Mengolini.
Carola Mengolini - Viking Holdings Ltd - Vice President of Investor Relations
Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Viking's second-quarter 2024 earnings call. I am joined by Tor Hagen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Leah Talactac, Chief Financial Officer. Also available during the Q&A session is Linh Banh, Executive Vice President of Finance.
Before we get started, please note our cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information. During the call, management may discuss information that is forward-looking and involves known and unknown risks uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results to be different than those expressed
Q2 2024 Viking Holdings Ltd Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 22, 2024 / 12:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...