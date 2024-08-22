Q3 2024 Nordson Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2024 / 12:30PM GMT

Operator



Thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Nordson Corporation third-quarter fiscal year 2024 conference call. (Operator Instructions) Thank you.



I'd now like to turn the call over to Lara Mahoney. Please begin.



Lara Mahoney - Nordson Corp - Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications



Thank you. Good morning. This is Lara Mahoney, Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Communications. I'm here with Sundaram Nagarajan, our President and CEO; and Dan Hopgood, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.



We welcome you to our conference call today, Thursday, August 22, to report Nordson's fiscal 2024 third-quarter results. You can find both our press release as well as our webcast slide presentation that we will refer to during today's call on our website at www.nordson.com/investors.



This conference call is being broadcast live on our investor website and will be available there for 30 days. There will be a telephone