Catherine Park - BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings Inc-Vice President - Investor Relations



Good morning, and welcome to BJ's second quarter fiscal 2024 earnings call. With me today are Rob Eddy, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Laura Felice, Chief Financial Officer; and Will Werner, Executive Vice President, Strategy and Development.



Please remember that during this call, we may make forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations described on this call. Please see the Risk Factors sections of our most recent Form 10-K and Form 10-Q filed with the SEC for a