Q2 2024 Corporacion America Airports SA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2024 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the Corporacion America Airports, second quarter 2024 conference call. A slide presentation accompanies today's webcast and is available in the Investors section of the company's website. (Operator Instructions) At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Patricio Esnaola, Head of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.



Patricio Esnaola - Corporacion America Airports SA - Head of Investor Relations



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us today. Speaking during today's call, will be Martin Eurnekian, our Chief Executive Officer; and Jorge Arruda, our Chief Financial Officer.



Before we proceed, I would like to make the following Safe Harbor statement. Today's call will contain forward-looking statements, and I refer you to the Forward-Looking Statements section of our earnings release and recent filings with the SEC.



We assume no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new or changed events or circumstances. Please note that throughout this call all