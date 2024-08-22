Q2 2024 Williams-Sonoma Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2024 / 02:00PM GMT

Jeremy Brooks - Williams-Sonoma Inc - Chief Accounting Officer and Head of Investor Relations



Good morning and thank you for joining our second quarter earnings call.




