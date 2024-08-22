Q2 2024 Banco Bbva Argentina SA Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2024 / 03:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and thank you for waiting. At this time, we would like to welcome everyone to BBVA Argentina's second quarter 2024 results conference call. We would like to inform you that, this event is being recorded, and all participants will in listen-only mode during the company presentation. After the company remarks are completed, there will be a question-and-answer section. (Operator Instructions)



First of all, let me point out that some of the statements made during this conference call may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Safe Harbor provisions found in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 under US Federal Securities Law.



These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements. Additional information concerning these factors is contained in BBVA Argentina's Annual Report on Form 20F for the fiscal year 2023, filed with the US Securities and Exchange Commission.



Today, with us we have Ms. Carmen