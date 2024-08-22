Q4 2024 OSI Systems Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2024 / 04:00PM GMT

Alan Edrick - OSI Systems Inc - Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President



Well, thank you. Good morning, and thank you for joining us. I'm Alan Edrick, Executive Vice President and CFO of OSI Systems. And I'm here today with Deepak Chopra, OSI's President and CEO. Welcome to the OSI Systems fiscal '24 fourth quarter and year end conference call. We are pleased that you can join us as we review both our financial and our operational results.



Earlier today, we issued a press release announcing our fiscal '24 fourth quarter and full year financial results. Before we discuss these results however, I would like to remind everyone that today's discussion will include forward-looking statements and the company wishes to take advantage of the Safe Harbor provisions of