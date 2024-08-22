Aug 22, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT

Maury Marks - Quorum Information Technologies Inc - President, Chief Executive Officer, Director



Thank you, Jeannie. Hello, everybody, and thank you for attending Quorum Information Technologies Q2 2024 Results Conference Call and concurrent webcast today. Joining me is our Chief Financial Officer, Marilyn Bown.



Quorum is a North American software and services company providing essential enterprise solutions that automotive dealerships and original equipment manufacturers or OEMs rely on for their operations. Quorum has a uniquely integrated product suite of 13 essential software solutions that are used in whole or in part by 1,414 dealership customers across North America. At least one of Quorum's