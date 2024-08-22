Aug 22, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Please standby, we're about to begin.
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. My name is [Bo] and I will be your conference operator. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to Intuit's fourth quarter and fiscal year 2024 conference call. (Operator Instructions) With that, I will now turn the call over to Ms. Kim Watkins, Intuit's Vice President of Investor Relations. Please go ahead. Ms. Watkins.
Kim Watkins - Intuit Inc - Vice President, Investor Relations
Thanks, Bo. Good afternoon and welcome to Intuit's fourth quarter fiscal 2024 conference call. I'm here with Intuit's CEO, Sasan Goodarz; and our CFO Sandeep Aujla.
Before we start, I'd like to remind everyone that our remarks will include forward-looking statements. There are a number of factors that could cause Intuit's results to differ materially from our expectations. You can learn more about these risks in the press release we issued earlier this afternoon, our Form 10-K for fiscal 2023 and our other SEC filings.
All of those documents are available on the Investor
Q4 2024 Intuit Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Aug 22, 2024 / 08:30PM GMT
