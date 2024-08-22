Q2 2024 CAVA Group Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 22, 2024 / 09:00PM GMT
Matt Milanovich - CAVA Group Inc - Investor Relations
Good afternoon, and welcome to CAVA's second-quarter 2024 financial results conference call. Before we begin, if you do not already have a copy, the earnings release and related 8-K furnished with the SEC are available on our website at investor.cava.com.
The purpose of this conference call is to give investors further details regarding the company's financial results as well as a general update on the company's progress. You will find reconciliations of any non-GAAP financial measure discussed on today's call to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP, to the extent available without unreasonable efforts, in today's earnings release and supplemental deck, each of which is posted on
