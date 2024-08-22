Regis Resources Ltd (RGRNF) (Q4 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Record Cash Flow and Strategic Challenges

Regis Resources Ltd (RGRNF) reports strong financial performance despite facing significant project setbacks.

Author's Avatar
52 minutes ago
Summary
  • Record Cash and Bullion: $295 million.
  • Operating Cash Flow: $475 million.
  • Underlying Net Profit Before Tax: $106 million.
  • EBITDA: $297 million, with $234 million generated post-hedge closeout.
  • Gold Production: 418,000 ounces.
  • Gold Sales: 424,000 ounces.
  • Realized Average Gold Price Increase: 27% higher in the second half post-hedge closeout.
  • Underlying EBITDA: $421 million.
  • Mining Capital Expenditure: $230 million.
  • Exploration and McPhillamys Expenditure: $66 million.
  • Gold Sold at Spot: $1.3 billion.
  • Net Debt Position: $5 million.
  • Statutory Net Loss After Tax: $186 million.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 22, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Regis Resources Ltd (RGRNF, Financial) achieved record cash and bullion of $295 million.
  • The company generated a record operating cash flow of $475 million.
  • Regis Resources Ltd (RGRNF) delivered an underlying net profit before tax of $106 million.
  • The company successfully closed out its hedge book, significantly improving profitability.
  • Strong ESG outcomes were achieved, including safety, diversity, workplace culture, and decarbonization efforts.

Negative Points

  • The Section 10 declaration over the McPhillamys Project led to a $192 million impairment.
  • Regis Resources Ltd (RGRNF) had to withdraw the outcomes of the recently released DFS for McPhillamys.
  • The company's group oil reserves were reduced from 1.89 million ounces to zero due to the Section 10 decision.
  • The decision impacted the socio-economic benefits expected for the Blayney community, including job creation and infrastructure upgrades.
  • The company faces uncertainty and potential legal challenges related to the Section 10 declaration.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you discuss the catalysts for Duketon and Tropicana over the next 12 to 18 months?
A: At Tropicana, we expect production to lift as the business stabilizes post-rain impacts. The Havana underground project assessment will be a new potential production zone. At Duketon, bringing the Garden Well mine into commercial production will add value, and we are assessing additional underground mines like Ben Hur and Tooheys Well.

Q: With the high gold price environment, is there potential for stockpiles at Duketon North to be used as a feed source at Duketon South?
A: Yes, with the improving gold price, we are currently assessing the potential for those stockpiles to be utilized.

Q: Now that McPhillamys CapEx requirements are out, does this influence potential dividends or cash preservation for growth opportunities?
A: The Board is discussing this. We still have $300 million in debt and have used up our franking credits. So, while dividends are on the agenda, debt repayment is also a key consideration.

Q: What has Regis seen around cost pressures, particularly labor in WA?
A: There is some easing in labor tightness, especially in trade roles. However, finding good talent remains a challenge. Salaries have not reduced, but availability has improved.

Q: Has your appetite for inorganic growth in Australia changed following the McPhillamys ruling?
A: The decision has made us more wary. We continue to look within Australia but are also considering offshore opportunities. The ruling has highlighted the need to reassess sovereign risks.

Q: What are your medium-term production targets for Duketon and Tropicana?
A: For Duketon, we aim for 200,000 to 250,000 ounces per annum, driven by four to five underground mines. Tropicana is expected to produce 120,000 to 150,000 ounces annually until the end of the decade, after which it may settle into a larger underground operation.

Q: Any more color on the debt refinancing and potential inventory write-downs in FY25?
A: We are assessing our debt options, including repayment or extension. Regarding inventory write-downs, predicting NRV movements is challenging, but we have squared up as of June 30, 2024.

Q: What is the base case residual value for McPhillamys, considering freehold farmland and water rights?
A: We have significant land holding values, but the impact of the Section 10 declaration on land usability is still being assessed. We are exploring alternative solutions for the TSF, which could take five to ten years.

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.