The Environmental Group Ltd (ASX:EGL) (Q4 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and Improved Margins

Key financial metrics show significant improvements, with a promising outlook for the next fiscal year.

Summary
  • Revenue: Up by nearly 19% to $98.3 million.
  • Normalized EBITDA: Increased by 51.7% to $10.1 million.
  • EBITDA Margins: Increased from 8.1% to 10.3%.
  • Recurring Revenue: Approximately 50% of total revenue is now recurring.
  • Operating Cash Flow: $4.2 million, after $2.8 million in working capital investment.
  • Cash on Hand: $10.1 million.
  • Undrawn Working Capital Facility: $5 million.
  • EBIT: Up 72%.
  • Tax Rate: 35% due to timing issues and R&D costs.
  • Baltec Division Revenue: $27 million, up 35%.
  • Baltec Division EBITDA: Up 205% to $4.8 million.
  • Baltec Division EBITDA Margin: Increased from 7.8% to 17.7%.
  • EGL Energy Revenue: Up 33%.
  • EGL Energy EBITDA: Up 41% to $5.3 million.
  • EGL Energy EBITDA Margin: Increased from 10.3% to 14.1%.
  • Clean Air Division Revenue: $17.4 million, up 2.6%.
  • Clean Air Division EBITDA: Down due to margin pressures.
  • Compound Annual Growth Rate: 47% over the last three years.
Release Date: August 22, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Revenue increased by nearly 19% to $98.3 million.
  • Normalized EBITDA up by 51.7% to $10.1 million.
  • EBITDA margins improved from 8.1% to 10.3%.
  • Strong guidance for next year with an expected 25% increase in revenue.
  • 50% of revenue is now recurring from service and maintenance jobs.

Negative Points

  • Tax rate was high at 35% due to timing issues and R&D costs.
  • Operating cash flow was $4.2 million, impacted by $2.8 million in working capital for a recent acquisition.
  • Revenue from the Clean Air division was flat year-on-year, with EBITDA down slightly.
  • Lithium market slowdown affected project growth in the Clean Air division.
  • Integration costs for the Air Tight Solutions acquisition impacted financial results.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Can you provide a revenue outlook for each segment?
A: Jason Dixon, CEO: High demand in EGL Energy due to the non-viability of electric power from a transmission and operating cost perspective. Strong top-line growth expected in both Energy and Baltec segments. Recent client wins include major OEMs like Siemens, General Electric, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.

Q: What is the impact of rare earth and lithium client delays on the business pipeline?
A: Jason Dixon, CEO: Rare earth and lithium projects are a small part of our business, contributing around 5-6% of current revenue. While the number of projects has decreased, there are still significant contracts in the pipeline that will keep the business busy through 2027.

Q: How significant is the Fulton agreement for EGL Energy?
A: Jason Dixon, CEO: The Fulton agreement is one of the most important strategic moves, bringing world-leading products into a market segment where EGL was not previously active. Expected to generate $6-8 million in sales by 2026-2027.

Q: What supports the FY25 guidance?
A: Jason Dixon, CEO: The guidance includes strong market demand and an increasing product suite. Tender awards and ongoing projects are progressing well, with two major waste awards expected soon.

Q: Can you talk about the pipeline and contract work for Baltec?
A: Jason Dixon, CEO: Baltec has about $14 million in work in hand, with a significant level of RFQs coming in. This will help underwrite the business for FY25.

Q: What are the plans to market EGL's world-leading technology internationally?
A: Jason Dixon, CEO: Gas turbine technology is already marketed internationally, with 90% of work offshore. Talks are ongoing with potential representatives in the US and Europe for PFAS technology.

Q: What is the impact of the $2.8 million working capital adjustment for Air Tight Solutions?
A: Andrew Bush, CFO: The reduction in purchase price due to a shortfall in working capital has flowed through operational cash flow in FY24. The net impact is zero outside of working capital adjustments.

Q: What are the expected margins for Air Tight Solutions?
A: Jason Dixon, CEO: Margins are expected to reach 10% as the business integrates into EGL's systems and processes.

Q: Is it possible for the overall business to improve gross margins to exceed 30%?
A: Jason Dixon, CEO: While not directly answered, the focus is on leveraging IP and increasing service revenues to drive margins higher over time.

Q: What is the budget for the ERP investment?
A: Jason Dixon, CEO: The budget is not finalized but is expected to be around $300,000 to $500,000.

