Release Date: August 22, 2024

Positive Points

Zepp Health Corp (ZEPP, Financial) reported a 6% sequential increase in self-branded product sales, indicating successful transformation efforts.

The company achieved a gross margin of 40.3%, the highest in its history, driven by an improved product mix and reduced clearance activities.

Zepp Health Corp (ZEPP) is leveraging AI to enhance its products, including the integration of OpenAI's GPT-4 into Amazfit smartwatches.

The company plans to launch several new products in the second half of the year, including the T-Rex 3 outdoor smartwatch, OWS earbuds, and the Amazfit Helio Ring.

Zepp Health Corp (ZEPP) has expanded its global visibility through major sponsorships and partnerships with renowned athletes, enhancing its brand presence in key markets.

Negative Points

Despite the positive developments, Zepp Health Corp (ZEPP) reported a year-over-year decline in overall sales.

The company continues to face significant challenges in the consumer electronics sector, including pressure on discretionary spending and increased competition from major brands like Apple and Samsung.

Operating costs for the quarter were USD25.3 million, reflecting ongoing expenses despite efforts to reduce costs.

R&D expenses decreased by 13.8% year over year, which could impact future innovation and product development.

Zepp Health Corp (ZEPP) received a non-compliance notice from the NYSE and must rectify the issue by October 31, potentially requiring a reverse stock split.

Q & A Highlights

Q: Great to see the spike in sequential sales growth of self-branded units. What's driving the continued improvement in gross margins? Is it higher product prices, cost optimization, or something else? And with new product launches, can you bring it up to the 45% to 50% range?

A: The improvement in gross margins is driven by optimizing the product mix, launching new products with higher margins, and reducing clearance activities. New products like the OWS earbuds and T-Rex watches, which carry healthy gross margins, will help maintain this trend. Additionally, optimizing retail channel mix has contributed to the margin improvement.

Q: How many new products or upgraded products are planned this year versus last year?

A: We have at least three, if not four, products scheduled for launch in the second half of the year, compared to two products in the same period last year. In the first half of this year, we had one major launch and a variant of an existing product.

Q: Did you notice any material change in sales in any region, particularly last quarter?

A: The United States remains a region with significant growth potential. We have also seen breakthroughs in Europe, particularly in Germany and France, and good growth in China due to increased marketing efforts.

Q: Could you provide an update on the status with NYSE given the non-compliance notice you received a few months back?

A: We have until October 31 to rectify the issue. We are committed to resolving this either organically by pushing the share price above $1 or, if needed, through a reverse split. We are confident we will regain compliance before the deadline.

Q: Can you provide more details about the new product map and the thinking behind your product decisions?

A: We are launching several new products, including the updated T-Rex outdoor smartwatch, OWS earbuds, and the Helio Ring. The OWS earbuds are expected to be a fast-growing segment in the Bluetooth headset market. The Helio Ring will be available in more sizes and geographies. Our strategy is to offer a full suite of smart wearable devices to provide comprehensive health care services to users.

Q: Can you elaborate on the net income trend?

A: The net income trend has been improving quarter over quarter. For the first half of this year, net income improved by 15% compared to the same period last year. We are targeting further improvement in the second half of the year, aiming to return to profitability.

Q: What are the key factors contributing to the highest gross margin in the company's history?

A: The highest gross margin of 40.3% was achieved through a combination of improved product mix, a higher proportion of new products, and a reduction in clearance activities. Strategic decisions to prioritize profitability over scale and focus on self-branded products also played a significant role.

Q: How are you managing costs, and what are your plans for the upcoming quarters?

A: We remain committed to cost management, reducing overall operating costs while investing in R&D and marketing. Operating costs for the quarter were $25.3 million, the lowest in the past year. We aim to keep costs at or below current levels in the upcoming quarters.

Q: What is your guidance for the third quarter of 2024?

A: We are guiding revenue in the range of $45 million to $60 million, representing 18% to 59% growth in self-branded product revenue compared to Q2 2024. We are confident in our ability to drive further growth and profitability in the coming quarters.

Q: How are you managing your balance sheet and cash position?

A: We continue to manage our working capital effectively, with inventory levels at their lowest in the company's history. Our cash balance stands at $129 million, providing resources to seize market opportunities and invest in future growth. We have also retired $55.2 million of debt since Q1 2023 and will continue to optimize our capital structure.

