Costain Group PLC (CSGQF) (Q2 2024) Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Growth in Operating Profits and Robust Financial Position

Costain Group PLC (CSGQF) reports significant revenue growth, a robust forward work position, and announces a GBP10 million share buyback program.

52 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: GBP639.3 million, reflecting growth in natural resources and a small reduction in transportation.
  • Adjusted Operating Profit: Up 8.7% to GBP16.3 million.
  • Reported Operating Profit: Up 2.9% to GBP13.9 million.
  • Adjusted Operating Margin: 2.5%, up 20 basis points against H1 '23.
  • Adjusted Basic Earnings Per Share: 5.6p, a growth of 27.3% from last year.
  • Free Cash Flow: GBP14.2 million, lower than last year due to timing differences on working capital, higher tax, and CapEx payments.
  • Forward Work Position: GBP4.3 billion, over three times the annual revenue.
  • Net Cash Position: GBP166 million at the end of the half year.
  • Dividend: Interim dividend of 0.4p per ordinary share for the six months ended June 30, '24.
  • Share Buyback: GBP10 million on-market share buyback program announced.
Release Date: August 22, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Costain Group PLC (CSGQF, Financial) reported strong growth in operating profits and a robust financial position.
  • The company has a forward work position of GBP4.3 billion, which is over three times its revenue.
  • A GBP500 million contract was awarded for Southern Water, highlighting long-term client relationships.
  • The company announced a GBP10 million share buyback and continued dividend payments.
  • Costain Group PLC (CSGQF) is making significant progress in broadening its consultancy and construction expertise.

Negative Points

  • There was a small reduction in transportation revenue due to the completion of some contracts.
  • Free cash flow for the half year was lower than the previous year, driven by timing differences on working capital and higher tax and CapEx payments.
  • Central costs increased by GBP1.2 million due to cost and wage inflation and accounting costs of share incentive schemes.
  • The pension scheme funding level is just above 101%, indicating limited headroom.
  • The company faces potential risks related to skill shortages and fixed-price delivery risks in the water sector.

Q & A Highlights

Q: How much surplus cash does Costain Group have on the balance sheet, and what is the optimal level you aim to maintain?
A: We haven't given a specific number, but the recent share buyback indicates a level of comfort with our current cash levels. Our cash flows remain strong, supporting both our investment ambitions and returns to shareholders.

Q: How confident are you in the gross margins within the order book supporting the 4.5% run rate and beyond?
A: We are very comfortable with the terms of the work we've won. Our focus is now on top-notch delivery. The margins are where we want them to be for consultancy, complex program delivery, and asset management.

Q: What are your thoughts on the upcoming budget and new government priorities?
A: Early signs are positive. The government has shown interest in a 10-year infrastructure plan, which would provide certainty and allow for more productivity. They are also focused on driving economic growth, net zero initiatives, and improving the water ecosystem.

Q: Which contracts are you most excited about in the next six months?
A: Personally, I am most excited about our work with BP on energy transition projects like carbon capture and hydrogen networks. From a business perspective, our water investments are also very promising.

Q: Given the expected doubling of the water market, do you see Costain growing in line with that market growth?
A: Yes, we expect our business to double in size from a water point of view, with better quality and higher-margin work, especially in design and consultancy services.

Q: Can you provide more details on the energy networks opportunity?
A: We have extensive capability in this area and are recruiting expertise. We do big gas and water pipeline transmission, and we see this as an exciting opportunity to break into the energy networks market.

Q: Should we have expected a better margin improvement in natural resources given the ongoing mix shift?
A: While we might see some improvement in water margins due to better terms, the mix of consultancy and complex program delivery means margins will improve gradually. AMP8 doesn't kick in until 2026, so we expect longer-term improvements.

Q: How sustainable is the pension funding position, given it is over 101% funded?
A: The funding level is pretty close to 101%, so there isn't a lot of headroom. However, we are confident in the sustainability of the current position.

Q: Are the terms and conditions for water contracts fixed price, and how do you manage delivery risks?
A: There are no fixed price risk contracts. We get paid to develop the design and then agree on a target cost. This approach allows us to mitigate risks during the design phase and ensures a low-risk environment for delivery.

Q: How do you see the competitive environment evolving in the water sector given the scale of transformation required?
A: We have about a fifth of the market share among the big water companies. While we see some new entrants, we and another listed organization remain the dominant players. We are well-positioned to capitalize on the growing market.

