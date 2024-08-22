Instalco AB (LTS:0RP5) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Navigating Market Challenges with Strategic Focus

Instalco AB (LTS:0RP5) reports stable order backlog and strategic investments despite a decline in revenue and EBITA margin.

Author's Avatar
52 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: SEK3.6 billion, a decline of 4.6% year-over-year.
  • Order Backlog: Above SEK9 billion, remained flat compared to the previous year.
  • EBITA: SEK265 million, corresponding to a margin of 7.2%.
  • Cash Flow from Operations: SEK158 million, down from SEK225 million in the same quarter last year.
  • Number of Companies: 168 companies within the group.
  • Service Revenue: 33% of total revenue in Q2.
  • Net Sales (Sweden): SEK2.55 billion, organic growth down by 7.1%.
  • EBITA (Sweden): SEK182 million, margin of 7.1%.
  • Net Sales (Rest of Nordics): Flat, organic sales down by 5%, acquisitions contributed 3.7% growth.
  • EBITA (Rest of Nordics): SEK85 million, margin of 7.7%.
  • Cash Conversion: Improved to 89% from 81%.
  • Dividend Payment: SEK179 million.
  • Leverage: 2.6 times EBITA.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 22, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Instalco AB (LTS:0RP5, Financial) reported a stable development of sales above SEK14 billion and an order backlog exceeding SEK9 billion.
  • The company maintained a solid cash flow of SEK907 million.
  • Instalco AB (LTS:0RP5) launched a new business area, Inmatiq, focusing on property and process automation.
  • The company continues to prioritize margins over volumes, reflecting a strategic focus on profitability.
  • Instalco AB (LTS:0RP5) remains best in class with an EBITA margin of 7.2% despite market challenges.

Negative Points

  • Net sales declined by 4.6% in Q2, amounting to slightly above SEK3.6 billion.
  • Organic growth was down 6.4%, reflecting a challenging market environment.
  • EBITA margin decreased from 7.7% last year to 7.2% this quarter.
  • Cash flow from operations dropped to SEK158 million compared to SEK225 million in the same quarter last year.
  • The company is still affected by projects taken during the second half of 2023 when market conditions were worsening.

Q & A Highlights

Q: My first one is on other Nordics, strong profitability here was just curious to hear about the drivers here if there is any particular region behind it or a combination of the two?
A: We have been working on improving profitability in other Nordics by downsizing and focusing on operational performance. This quarter was particularly strong due to project-based fluctuations, but we don't expect this margin to be consistent every quarter. - Robin Boheman, CEO

Q: In Sweden, where the margin is down, adjusting for the credit provision last year, it's down from almost [9]. Any particular effects in Sweden that weigh on the margin?
A: The margin in Sweden this quarter was affected by the costs associated with the Inmatiq investment, including hiring 60 FDs. However, I wouldn't put too much emphasis on the difference in margins for one quarter. - Robin Boheman, CEO

Q: Usually, we see a lower margin in Q3 compared to Q2 and then a better margin in Q4. Is there any reason why this shouldn't be the case this year?
A: Historically, this has been the trend, and I see no big difference this year. However, as a project-driven business, it depends on when projects are finalized and started. - Robin Boheman, CEO

Q: Would you say that the current invoicing and profitability fully reflect the weakening market conditions, or are there still contracts taken prior that will impact profitability negatively?
A: We are still delivering on projects taken in H2 last year and early this year, which were taken under tougher market conditions. We are taking measures to protect margins, focusing more on service and shorter projects. - Robin Boheman, CEO

Q: There seems to be a shift from subconsultants to your own staff. Does this impact the reported numbers in any particular way?
A: We tend to be more profitable with our own staff, but renting helps divide overhead costs. The shift affects profitability slightly but tends to be more profitable overall. - Robin Boheman, CEO

Q: On the contracting order book, does the allocation to large construction companies mean the duration of the order book is longer or more extended in time?
A: It's hard to talk about the duration of their projects. The order backlog of our construction companies is increasing, which should generate more projects for us. - Robin Boheman, CEO

Q: Can you comment on the profile of minority buyouts ahead of us? Do we have more minority interests to be bought out in the coming quarters?
A: We have options to buy additional stakes in companies, and Q2 was a period where we saw a good opportunity to utilize these options. We don't have any big ones planned for the fall. - Robin Boheman, CEO

Q: How has the top-line trend developed during the summer compared to a year ago?
A: We are continuously adapting the cost structure of subsidiaries based on market outlooks. We are on target with our cost-cutting measures and are also increasing nominal growth in areas like Inmatiq and Intec. - Robin Boheman, CEO

Q: Is it fair to assume that the gradual recovery anticipated should materialize during the fall?
A: That is a good assumption. However, it depends on which orders we win and the prices of these projects. - Robin Boheman, CEO

Q: How would you describe the competitive environment in the M&A market?
A: There are aggressive companies making acquisitions, likely preparing for a sale or listing. We focus on acquiring best-in-class businesses that fit our culture and price criteria. - Robin Boheman, CEO

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.