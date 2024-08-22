X Financial (XYF) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Record Net Income and Improved Asset Quality

Strong financial performance with significant growth in net income and revenue, despite challenges in loan origination.

Author's Avatar
52 minutes ago
Summary
  • Total Net Revenue: RMB 1.4 billion, up 12.5% year-on-year and 14% sequentially.
  • Net Income: RMB 415 million, up 13% year-on-year and 14% sequentially.
  • Total Loan Amount Facilitated and Originated: RMB 23 billion, a 2% year-over-year decrease but a 6% sequential increase.
  • Total Outstanding Loan Balance: RMB 42 billion at the end of June 2024.
  • Delinquency Rates (31 to 60 days): 1.29% at the end of the quarter, compared to 1.61% a quarter ago and 0.96% a year ago.
  • Delinquency Rates (91 to 180 days): 4.38% at the end of the quarter, compared to 4.37% a quarter ago and 2.5% a year ago.
  • Origination and Service Expenses: RMB 415 million, up 19% year-on-year.
  • Borrower Acquisitions and Marketing Expenses: RMB 324 million, down 3% year-on-year.
  • Provision for Loans Receivable: RMB 96 million, up from RMB 55 million in the same period of 2023.
  • Income from Operations: RMB 463 million, up from RMB 445 million in the same period of 2023.
  • Non-GAAP Adjusted Net Income: RMB 375 million, up from RMB 365 million in the same period of 2023.
  • Dividend: $0.17 per ADS for the first half of 2024.
  • Q3 Loan Amount Outlook: Expected to be between RMB 26 billion and RMB 27.5 billion.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 22, 2024

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Positive Points

  • Net income for the quarter grew significantly, reaching a record high.
  • Total net revenue increased by 12.5% year-over-year and 14% sequentially.
  • The company initiated a 20 million share repurchase program, enhancing shareholder value.
  • Delinquency rates for outstanding loans improved, indicating better asset quality.
  • The company expects loan volumes to gradually recover in the second half of the year.

Negative Points

  • Total loan amount facilitated and originated decreased by 2% year-over-year.
  • Origination and service expenses increased by 19% year-over-year.
  • Provision for loans receivable increased significantly, indicating higher risk.
  • Borrower acquisition and marketing expenses decreased by 3%, potentially impacting future growth.
  • The average loan size has decreased significantly, reflecting a cautious risk management approach.

Q & A Highlights

Q: You provided substantial guidance about an increase in loan volumes for Q3. What gives you confidence in that growth?
A: This confidence stems from the improved delinquency performance and optimized approval policies. Our restrictive risk management system kept approval rates low in the first two quarters. With better delinquency rates, we have adjusted our approval policies, leading to higher approval rates. Additionally, new customer channels will contribute to this growth. - Fuya Zheng, Chief Financial Officer

Q: Could you talk about customer acquisition costs and any changes there?
A: Our customer acquisition costs have remained fairly constant. With lower approval rates, our overall spending was kept low, translating into lower loan volumes. As approval rates increase, our spending will rise in Q3, leading to higher loan volumes. - Fuya Zheng, Chief Financial Officer

Q: Are you seeing improving consumer health or a turn in the overall economy?
A: While the overall economy hasn't significantly improved, our machine learning system has become more efficient in risk management. This allows us to separate better customers from marginal ones. Additionally, new channels have opened up, providing us with higher-quality customers. - Fuya Zheng, Chief Financial Officer

Q: The number of active borrowers is up substantially while loan volumes were down year-over-year. Does this mean the average loan size is smaller? What's driving this?
A: Yes, the average loan size has decreased significantly as part of our risk management strategy. In a challenging environment, we intentionally lower the average loan size. As conditions improve, the average loan size will grow, contributing to overall loan volume. - Fuya Zheng, Chief Financial Officer

Q: What are the key factors contributing to the improved asset quality?
A: The improvement in asset quality is due to our proactive management and refined risk management system. We have eased strict controls on loan volumes as asset quality has improved, expecting loan volumes to recover in the second half of the year. - Kan Li, President

Q: Can you provide more details on the share repurchase program and its impact?
A: In May 2024, we announced a new 20 million share repurchase program. We completed a tender offer to purchase 2 million ADS in June and July 2024. This buyback provides liquidity to shareholders and increases the remaining shareholders' stakes in the company. - Fuya Zheng, Chief Financial Officer

Q: What are your expectations for loan volumes in Q3?
A: For Q3, we expect the total loan amount facilitated and originated to be between RMB 26 billion and RMB 27.5 billion. - Fuya Zheng, Chief Financial Officer

Q: How has the dividend policy been implemented this year?
A: We have a semiannual dividend policy. For the first half of 2024, our board authorized a dividend of $0.17 per ADS. Specific payment dates and instructions are available in our earnings release. - Fuya Zheng, Chief Financial Officer

Q: What are the main drivers behind the increase in net income?
A: The increase in net income is driven by strong financial results, improved asset quality, and effective cost control. Net income grew 13% year-on-year and 14% sequentially to RMB 415 million, a record high. - Fuya Zheng, Chief Financial Officer

Q: How do you plan to maintain sustainable profitability?
A: Our focus remains on sustainable profitability by employing flexible tactics to adapt to evolving market conditions. We will continue to strengthen and refine our risk management system to improve asset quality and increase shareholder value. - Kan Li, President

For the complete transcript of the earnings call, please refer to the full earnings call transcript.

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes are provided by QuoteMedia, Inc. (CSI). Company fundamental data is provided by Morningstar. Analyst estimates data is sourced from both Refinitiv and Morningstar, with priority given to Refinitiv data. Data is updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.