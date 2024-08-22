Odfjell Technology Ltd (LTS:0ABV) Q2 2024 Earnings Call Transcript Highlights: Strong Revenue Growth and Strategic Expansion

Odfjell Technology Ltd (LTS:0ABV) reports an 8% revenue increase and significant cash position, with a focus on international market expansion.

Author's Avatar
53 minutes ago
Summary
  • Revenue: NOK1.36 billion for Q2 2024, 8% growth compared to Q2 2023.
  • EBITDA: NOK221 million for Q2 2024, 4% growth compared to NOK212 million in Q2 2023.
  • Net Profit: NOK88 million for Q2 2024, compared to NOK79 million in Q2 2023.
  • Order Backlog: NOK13.4 billion.
  • Cash Position: NOK846 million in Q2 2024, compared to NOK618 million in Q2 2023.
  • Debt to EBITDA Ratio: 0.7.
  • Cash Generated from Operations: NOK184 million in Q2 2024, compared to NOK187 million in Q2 2023.
  • Equity Ratio: 32% in Q2 2024, compared to 29% at year-end 2023.
  • CapEx: In line with the established plan and growth strategy.
  • Well Services Revenue Growth: 5% compared to Q2 2023.
  • Well Services EBITDA Growth: 3% compared to Q2 2023.
  • Well Services EBITDA Margin: 43% in Q2 2024, compared to 34% in Q2 2023.
  • Operations Revenue Growth: 8% compared to Q2 2023.
  • Operations EBITDA Margin: 7% in Q2 2024, compared to 2% in Q2 2023.
  • Project Engineering Revenue Growth: 12% compared to Q2 2023.
  • Project Engineering EBITDA Growth: 18% compared to Q2 2023.
  • Project Engineering EBITDA Margin: Approximately 17%.
  • Dividend Distribution: NOK45 million in Q2 2024, up NOK10 million compared to the previous quarter.
Article's Main Image

Release Date: August 22, 2024

Positive Points

  • Revenue growth of 8% in Q2 2024 compared to Q2 2023.
  • EBITDA increased to NOK221 million in Q2 2024 from NOK212 million in Q2 2023.
  • Strong order backlog of NOK13.4 billion.
  • Significant cash position with NOK846 million available.
  • Positive market outlook with expected high demand for well services globally.

Negative Points

  • Lower EBITDA margin within well services due to market activities and rig moves.
  • Impact of non-renewal of certain contracts, affecting EBITDA.
  • Cash balance decline of NOK21 million compared to Q1 2024 due to working capital fluctuations.
  • Limited market growth in the North Sea, requiring focus on international expansion.
  • Uncertainty in concluding advanced bids in Brazil and other international markets.

Q & A Highlights

Highlights from Odfjell Technology Ltd (LTS:0ABV, Financial) Q2 2024 Earnings Call

Q: The lower EBITDA margin within well services, is it fair to expect that this was a one-off effect in Q2?
A: The well services margin has been lower due to a combination of market activities and rig moves. This period has seen a lot of rig moves and SPS, impacting activity levels and margins. However, this is a periodic issue and not a long-term concern. We expect margins to normalize as operations ramp up again. - Simen Lieungh, CEO

Q: Is the governing party in the UK expected to have an effect on your business in the North Sea?
A: No, we do not see any link between the governing party in the UK and our business in the North Sea. - Simen Lieungh, CEO

Q: Will Odfjell Technology call the bond at the first opportunity in August?
A: We are well-prepared and in tight connection with facilitators. We will call the bond at the most profitable time. - Simen Lieungh, CEO

Q: Can you comment on the development and outlook of the new US office?
A: The US office is established, and key personnel will move there by late September or October. The main target is to be closer to decision-making processes for tenders and awards, especially for offshore South America and West Africa. We are optimistic about the opportunities this will bring. - Simen Lieungh, CEO

Q: Can you elaborate on the contract that was not renewed in Q2 and its impact?
A: The CCS system contract with Equinor was not extended as they no longer needed the equipment. We are working to find a replacement for this equipment and are in discussions with various clients. The impact is being managed through other activities and operations. - Simen Lieungh, CEO

Q: What are the expected growth projections for the next 12 to 24 months?
A: We expect significant growth starting late 2025 and onwards, driven by new contracts and market opportunities. Our focus is on long-term growth, particularly in international markets like South America, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. - Simen Lieungh, CEO

Q: How do you plan on future levels of dividends?
A: After the refinancing process, we will update our dividend program to be more long-term and predictable. Our ambition is to have a steady and potentially increasing dividend program. - Jone Torstensen, CFO

