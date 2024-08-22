Release Date: August 22, 2024

Positive Points

Revenue growth of 8% in Q2 2024 compared to Q2 2023.

EBITDA increased to NOK221 million in Q2 2024 from NOK212 million in Q2 2023.

Strong order backlog of NOK13.4 billion.

Significant cash position with NOK846 million available.

Positive market outlook with expected high demand for well services globally.

Negative Points

Lower EBITDA margin within well services due to market activities and rig moves.

Impact of non-renewal of certain contracts, affecting EBITDA.

Cash balance decline of NOK21 million compared to Q1 2024 due to working capital fluctuations.

Limited market growth in the North Sea, requiring focus on international expansion.

Uncertainty in concluding advanced bids in Brazil and other international markets.

Q & A Highlights

Highlights from Odfjell Technology Ltd (LTS:0ABV, Financial) Q2 2024 Earnings Call

Q: The lower EBITDA margin within well services, is it fair to expect that this was a one-off effect in Q2?

A: The well services margin has been lower due to a combination of market activities and rig moves. This period has seen a lot of rig moves and SPS, impacting activity levels and margins. However, this is a periodic issue and not a long-term concern. We expect margins to normalize as operations ramp up again. - Simen Lieungh, CEO

Q: Is the governing party in the UK expected to have an effect on your business in the North Sea?

A: No, we do not see any link between the governing party in the UK and our business in the North Sea. - Simen Lieungh, CEO

Q: Will Odfjell Technology call the bond at the first opportunity in August?

A: We are well-prepared and in tight connection with facilitators. We will call the bond at the most profitable time. - Simen Lieungh, CEO

Q: Can you comment on the development and outlook of the new US office?

A: The US office is established, and key personnel will move there by late September or October. The main target is to be closer to decision-making processes for tenders and awards, especially for offshore South America and West Africa. We are optimistic about the opportunities this will bring. - Simen Lieungh, CEO

Q: Can you elaborate on the contract that was not renewed in Q2 and its impact?

A: The CCS system contract with Equinor was not extended as they no longer needed the equipment. We are working to find a replacement for this equipment and are in discussions with various clients. The impact is being managed through other activities and operations. - Simen Lieungh, CEO

Q: What are the expected growth projections for the next 12 to 24 months?

A: We expect significant growth starting late 2025 and onwards, driven by new contracts and market opportunities. Our focus is on long-term growth, particularly in international markets like South America, Southeast Asia, and the Middle East. - Simen Lieungh, CEO

Q: How do you plan on future levels of dividends?

A: After the refinancing process, we will update our dividend program to be more long-term and predictable. Our ambition is to have a steady and potentially increasing dividend program. - Jone Torstensen, CFO

